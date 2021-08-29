Bloomington Weather Forecast
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
