Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.