Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
