Santa Maria Daily Weather Forecast
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
