Cedar Rapids, IA

Sunday set for rain in Cedar Rapids — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 5 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cedar Rapids Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bgLFhy700

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Cedar Rapids, IA
