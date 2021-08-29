Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 5 days ago

SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bgLFg5O00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
115
Followers
207
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saginaw Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy