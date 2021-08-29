Cancel
Newark, DE

Newark Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Newark Bulletin
 5 days ago

NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bgLFfCf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

