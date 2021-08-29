Cancel
Columbia, MO

Weather Forecast For Columbia

Columbia Daily
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bgLFeJw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbia Daily

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

