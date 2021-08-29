Melbourne Daily Weather Forecast
MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
