Melbourne, FL

Melbourne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Melbourne News Watch
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bgLFdRD00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
