Yuma, AZ

Yuma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yuma Daily
 5 days ago

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bgLFcYU00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 88 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 84 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

