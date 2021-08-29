Yuma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 111 °F, low 88 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 107 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 84 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
