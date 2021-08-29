Yuma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 111 °F, low 88 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 107 °F, low 86 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 84 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



