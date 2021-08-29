Cancel
Springfield, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Springfield

Springfield Updates
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bgLFbfl00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

