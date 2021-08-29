Cancel
Visalia, CA

Visalia Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 5 days ago

VISALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bgLFan200

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny

    • High 95 °F, low
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

