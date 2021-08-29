Weather Forecast For Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0