Las Cruces, NM

Weather Forecast For Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 5 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bgLFYyS00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Cruces News Beat delivers local news including politics, sports, community events, and everything in between.

