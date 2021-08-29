Cancel
Springfield, MA

Springfield Weather Forecast

Springfield Times
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bgLFX5j00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

