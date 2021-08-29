Springfield Weather Forecast
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
