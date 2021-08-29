Cancel
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney Weather Forecast

Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 5 days ago

MCKINNEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLFVKH00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

