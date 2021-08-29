South Bend Daily Weather Forecast
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
