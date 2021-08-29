Cancel
South Bend, IN

South Bend Daily Weather Forecast

South Bend Digest
 5 days ago

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLFURY00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Bend, IN
