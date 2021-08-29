4-Day Weather Forecast For Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
