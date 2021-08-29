4-Day Weather Forecast For Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Monday, August 30 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 89 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



