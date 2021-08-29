Cancel
Lafayette, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lafayette

Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 5 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

