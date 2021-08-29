Pueblo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0