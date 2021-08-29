Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 5 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Sunday is set to be rainy in Ann Arbor, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ann Arbor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bgLFOOQ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

