Murfreesboro Daily Weather Forecast
MURFREESBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
