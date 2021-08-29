Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Daily Weather Forecast

Murfreesboro Bulletin
 5 days ago

MURFREESBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bgLFMcy00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

