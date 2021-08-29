Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Bulletin
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLFLkF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sioux Falls Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

