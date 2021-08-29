Weather Forecast For Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



