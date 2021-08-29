Weather Forecast For Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
