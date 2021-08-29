Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Weather Forecast For Schenectady

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bgLFKrW00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
147
Followers
200
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy