Flint, MI

Flint Weather Forecast

Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 5 days ago

FLINT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bgLFI6400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

