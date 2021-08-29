Flint Weather Forecast
FLINT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
