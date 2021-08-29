Daily Weather Forecast For Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



