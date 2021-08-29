Cancel
Topeka, KS

Topeka Weather Forecast

Topeka Voice
 5 days ago

TOPEKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bgLFEZA00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

