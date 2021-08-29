Cancel
Macon, GA

Macon Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 5 days ago

MACON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bgLFDgR00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

