Macon Weather Forecast
MACON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
