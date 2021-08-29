Daily Weather Forecast For Olympia
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0