Olympia, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Olympia

Posted by 
Olympia Times
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bgLFCni00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Olympia Times

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

