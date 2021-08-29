Mission Daily Weather Forecast

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 78 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 79 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 100 °F, low 79 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



