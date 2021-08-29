Cancel
Mission, TX

Mission Daily Weather Forecast

Mission Times
 5 days ago

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bgLFA2G00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 79 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 100 °F, low 79 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

