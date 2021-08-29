Cancel
New Haven, CT

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Haven

New Haven Dispatch
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bgLF9Em00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

