4-Day Weather Forecast For New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
