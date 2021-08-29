4-Day Weather Forecast For New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



