York, PA

York Weather Forecast

York News Alert
 5 days ago

YORK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bgLF5hs00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

