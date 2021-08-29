Jackson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical Storm Conditions Expected
- High 78 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
