Jackson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JACKSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, August 30 Tropical Storm Conditions Expected High 78 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



