Charleston, SC

Charleston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bgLF3wQ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Charleston Post

Charleston Post

ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

