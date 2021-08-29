Daily Weather Forecast For Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
