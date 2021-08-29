Cancel
Worcester, MA

Worcester Weather Forecast

WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bgLEzia00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

