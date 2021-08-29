Cancel
Rose, NE

Weather Forecast For Rose

Posted by 
Rose Dispatch
 5 days ago

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bgLEw4P00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

