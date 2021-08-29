Weather Forecast For Rose

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



