Daily Weather Forecast For Lawson
LAWSON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
