Lawson, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Lawson

Lawson Voice
 5 days ago

LAWSON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bgLEuIx00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

