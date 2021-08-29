Sunday rain in Clayton Lake: Ideas to make the most of it
(CLAYTON LAKE, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clayton Lake Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton Lake:
Sunday, August 29
Cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
