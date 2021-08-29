Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 5 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Yuma Proving Ground Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yuma Proving Ground:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bgLErem00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy blowing dust then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

