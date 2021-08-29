Daily Weather Forecast For Winton
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
