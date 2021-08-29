Cancel
Winton, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Winton

Winton News Beat
 5 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bgLEptK00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

