White Oak, SC

Sunday sun alert in White Oak — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
White Oak News Alert
 5 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for White Oak:

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Oak, SC
ABOUT

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

