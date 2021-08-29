Victory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0