Victory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.