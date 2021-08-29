Cancel
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bgLEmUN00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

