Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 100 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
