Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 100 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy Smoke High 94 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



