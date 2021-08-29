Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Primrose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 5 days ago

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bgLElbe00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
16
Followers
210
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Primrose, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy