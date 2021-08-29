Primrose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
