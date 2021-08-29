Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Nella

Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 5 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bgLEkiv00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Nella, CA
