Sandy Valley Daily Weather Forecast

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 107 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 101 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.