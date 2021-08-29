Cancel
Newell, CA

Newell Weather Forecast

Newell Today
Newell Today
 5 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bgLEeQZ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Newell, CA
