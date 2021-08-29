Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham

New Shoreham News Beat
 5 days ago

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0bgLEdXq00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

