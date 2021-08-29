Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.