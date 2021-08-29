Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
