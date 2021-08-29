New Post Daily Weather Forecast
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
