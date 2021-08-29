New Post Daily Weather Forecast

Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast

New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 5 days ago

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bgLEcf700

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Post Digest

New Post Digest

New Post, WI
With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

