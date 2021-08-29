New Haven Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
