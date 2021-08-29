New Haven Weather Forecast

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



