Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Smoke High 88 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Smoke High 75 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



