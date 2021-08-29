Mckenzie Bridge Weather Forecast
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Smoke
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
