Genoa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
