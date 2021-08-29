Cancel
Genoa, AR

Genoa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 5 days ago

GENOA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bgLEP8Y00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

